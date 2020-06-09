Son held on charge of former Ranji player’s murder

The death of former Ranji Trophy cricketer K. Jayamohan Thampi took a shocking turn on Tuesday with the Fort police confirming that he was murdered.

His elder son, Aswin, was arrested and a neighbour was taken into custody in connection with the murder.

Thampi, 64, was found dead in his house in Parambil Nagar, Manacaud, on Monday by two tenants who stayed on the first floor of the building.

The stench that emanated from the putrefying body had prompted them to alert neighbours.

Aswin, who was inside the house at the time of the incident, claimed to be unaware of the death.

Multiple head injuries

While the death was initially considered as one due to natural causes, the findings of the post-mortem report that revealed multiple injuries on Thampi’s head prompted the police to probe further.

The death was estimated to have occurred nearly 36 hours before the body was found.

According to Assistant Commissioner R. Prathapan Nair, the accused confessed that he had a scuffle with his father while they were consuming liquor on Saturday.

Alcoholic

Thampi died after being assaulted by his son and pushed to the floor. While Aswin had no criminal antecedents, he was a chronic alcoholic and was separated from his wife, Mr. Nair said.

The Fort police also took into custody a neighbour who is suspected to have visited the house on the day of the murder.

The deceased was cremated at the Shanthikavadam, Thycaud, on Monday.

Jayamohan Thampi had been part of the Kerala cricket team.

He was a wicket keeper-batsman.

He retired as deputy general manager in the State Bank of Travancore.