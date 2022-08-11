Kerala

Son arrested for theft in priest’s house

KOTTAYAM

The police here on Thursday arrested the elder son of a priest in connection with the theft that took place at their house a couple of days ago.

The arrested was identified as 36-year-old Shino Ninan Jacob, son of Fr. Jacob Ninan of Kooropada. The burglary had taken place when the priest and other family members had gone out for a prayer.

According to the police, the accused broke into the house through the kitchen and decamped with gold ornaments weighing 50 sovereigns and cash worth ₹1 lakh.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the accused had been in a debt trap and splurged money on gambling and lottery. During an investigation, the police also recovered the booty from his possession.

The accused will be produced before a magistrate.


