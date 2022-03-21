Son arrested for acid attack on father in Idukki
Incident following quarrel between the duo at Pazhampillichal
The Adimaly police in Idukki have arrested a Pazhampillichal resident in connection with a case relating to an acid attack on his 60-year-old father on Sunday night.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Vineeth (32), poured the acid following a quarrel with his father, Chandrasenan. The accused has confessed to the crime.
Chandrasenan, who sustained burns on his face and throat, is undergoing treatment at the Adimaly taluk hospital. Hospital sources said his condition was not serious.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.