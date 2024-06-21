Somit Goyal appointed CEO of IBS Software

IBS Software has appointed Somit Goyal as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Mr. Goyal succeeds Anand Krishnan, who served as the CEO since 2018.

Mr. Goyal brings a wealth of experience in the enterprise software sector, having held leadership roles at companies such as Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, and AOL, a statement said. Most recently, he served as president and chief operating officer of Pluralsight, a SaaS (Software as a Service) company, where he oversaw product, engineering and GTM functions.

Mr. Goyal will report directly to IBS Software executive chairperson V. K. Mathews. Mr. Goyal’s impressive experience in operating global SaaS businesses, leading diverse teams, and managing all facets of enterprise software make him well-suited to lead IBS Software during the current phase of its growth, said Mr. Mathews.