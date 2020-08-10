Some respite from rain in Kuttanad

The district heaved a sigh of relief as the flood situation showed signs of improvement on Monday.

According to officials, the water level in Kuttanad receded slightly but still remains above the danger level. Outer bunds of at least 14 more paddy polders were breached in different parts of Kuttanad, inundating a large number of houses and destroying paddy in large tracts. According to the Agriculture Department, 21 bund breaches were reported so far. A breach at Aarupanku in Kainakary destroyed two houses and flooded around 200 homes.

As of Monday evening, 5,176 people of 1,487 families were housed in 90 relief camps opened in six taluks in the district. This included 2,051 people of 597 families in 44 relief camps in Chengannur taluk and 2,682 people of 741 families in 23 relief camps in Karthikappally. Apart from relief camps, 148 gruel centres were opened in the district including 135 in Kuttanad.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac reviewed the situation in the district. Dr. Isaac directed officials concerned to install e-toilets in relief camps. According to officials, a total of 12 houses were destroyed and another 300 houses damaged in rain fury in different parts of Alappuzha between June 1 and August 10. Agriculture loss in the district was estimated at ₹19.70 crore.

A 75-year-old-man was drowned at Cheruthana. The deceased was identified as Varghese, of Cheruthana, Haripad. According to the police, he died after a country boat capsized in a flooded field on Sunday night.