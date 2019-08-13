Some respite from downpour for Wayanad

Though there was a little respite from torrential rain on Monday, major tributaries of the Kabani river, including Mananthavady and Panamaram rivers, are in spate in many low-lying areas of the district.

Relief and rescue operations by Defence Security Corps (DSC) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are under way in the district with the assistance of the forest, police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The teams intensified search in Puthumala, where a landslip had buried 18 persons on Thursday evening, but their efforts went in vain. The operations would be resumed, sources said. Only 10 bodies have been recovered so far. Eight persons are still missing.

According to official figures, 5,969 houses in the district suffered damage in floods and landslips, and 535 of them were destroyed. As many as 35,470 people from 10,030 families have been shifted to 212 relief camps so far. The Indian Meteorology Department has issued orange alert in the district on Tuesday.

Holiday today

Meanwhile, District Collector A.R. Ajayakumar has declared holiday on Tuesday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the district. A 12-member team of Medical Task Force has reached here as per the directive of the Health Minister.

A team of 245 members, including 125 members from NDRF and 120 from DSC, are engaged in relief and rescue operations.