Some courts passing unjust orders, says Cardinal Alenchery

April 07, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Some courts are passing ‘unjust’ orders, possibly for media appeasement or for public applause, Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal Mar George Alenchery has said.

Delivering his Good Friday message at Mount St. Thomas here, the headquarters of the Church, he said this trend could even be seen as an attempt at being popular, under judicial activism. The Supreme Court had warned courts against exceeding the limits of judicial activism, the Cardinal said.

Claiming that some judges were trying to be like Pontius Pilate who ordered the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, he said Pilate could have been influenced by the fear of losing the confidence of King Caesar. The order to crucify Christ could thus have been written at the behest of Caesar or the masses.

One needed to see whether all court orders were indeed just, since they could be influenced by popular opinion or by media perceptions, he added, without making any specific reference to any court order.

Many cases

Cardinal Alenchery has many criminal cases filed against him in connection with alleged irregularities in the sale of land belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. Earlier this year, the Almaya Munnettam, an organisation of lay people in the archdiocese, had demanded that he resign from his post in the wake of the Supreme Court dismissing his plea to quash criminal cases filed against him over the alleged irregularities. The organisation alleged that the money given by the faithful as offering was spent for meeting legal expenses in various cases against the Cardinal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2021 began a probe into the sale of land that reportedly resulted in financial loss to the archdiocese. The probe was into whether money laundering was involved in the case related to efforts by the archdiocese to settle a loan of around ₹60 crore by selling three acres of land under its possession in Ernakulam district.