Some churches adopt ‘wait and watch’ policy

07 June 2020 23:27 IST

Details of devotees to be recorded at entry point

The Christian denominations in the region seemed to be in two minds on whether to reopen the churches for worship even as the State government has permitted places of worship to reopen with restrictions from June 9. While some of the denominations have made clear their intentions to reopen, a few others have decided to wait and watch until the pandemic situation improves.

The Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese Archbishop Soosa Pakiam M. has, in a circular to the parishes, indicated that churches can reopen on June 9, but given them freedom to make their own decisions on reopening. The St. Joseph’s Metropolitan Church at Palayam, under the Archdiocese, in a separate statement issued following a committee meeting on Sunday evening, said that it would not open on June 9.

The Syro-Malankara Catholic Church has given its parishes time till June 14 to re-open, after making enough preparations. The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church will take a final decision on reopening of its churches at a Synod scheduled to be held in Kottayam on Tuesday.

The CSI, with around 600 churches in the district, has not yet taken a final decision, but sources said chances were more for the churches to reopen with all the restrictions.

The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church has decided to reopen its churches only in July.

The churches that are reopening have some common precautions, including the keeping of a register at the entry point to note down the names and details of the devotees.

The services will be limited to parishioners during this period, with no strangers being allowed. Strict physical distancing has to be followed and masks have to be worn at the time of the service.

The Syro-Malankara Catholic Church has allowed leniency on compulsory attendance on Sunday mass, instead the parishioners can attend the mass on any one day in the week.

The mass has to be ended in an hour. The Church has to be cleaned up after the mass. Choirs will be avoided. Catechism classes have been stopped for now, with online classes happening. Devotees above the age of 65 and below the age of 10 are not allowed, as per government instructions.