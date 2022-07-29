Kerala

Solve Karuvannur bank issue: CPI

Special Correspondent Thrissur July 29, 2022
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:36 IST

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has come out against the inordinate delay in solving the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank issue.

Criticising the delay, CPI Thrissur district secretary K.K. Valsaraj said depositors were not yet getting their money. The government should take urgent steps to solve the concern of the people, he said.

“The Cooperation Minister had promised in the Assembly to find an urgent solution to the issue. Nothing happened even after a year. We too demand an urgent solution for the concerns of depositors,” he said. CPI Irinjalakuda area committee too demanded clarity in the government's stand on the issue.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Mister R. Bindu said her statements in connection with the death of a woman at Mapranam were wrongly interpreted. The Minister on Thursday had said that the bank had given money for the treatment of the woman, who died on Wednesday.

Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan had allotted an amount of ₹25 crore to the Karuvannur bank. Kerala Bank Vice president M.K. Kannan said funds would be collected from other cooperative banks to support the Karuvannur bank. A solution would be found before Onam, he said.

