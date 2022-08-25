Solo theatre festival from August 26

Kollam will host 10 plays, 50 plays to be staged Statewide

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
August 25, 2022 18:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi will organise a solo theatre fest from August 26 to 30 at 8 Point Art Cafe, Kollam. A total of 10 plays from different districts of Kerala will be staged during the five-day festival. Fifty solo plays selected from 122 applications received by the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi have been selected to perform in various festivals that will be held in the State from August 26.

In 10 centres

According to officials, the festivals are also part of the Akademi's efforts to support theatre workers in Kerala after the pandemic-induced crisis. Festivals featuring the selected plays will be held in 10 centres across the State, including Kollam. The Quilon Art and Heritage Society in collaboration with other cultural organisations will coordinate the festival in Kollam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kudukku, Kanakk Narapilla, Aval Ahalya, Akayal Ipprakaram, Avan Varunnu, Antaryami, Kuruthipookkal, Josephinte Radio, Baul and Magdalana Mariyam are the plays to be staged. Mayor Prasanna Ernest will inaugurate the festival on August 26 and playwright Francis T. Mavelikkara will be the chief guest. Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairman Xavier Pulpatt, Secretary K. Janardhanan, and Kollam DTPC Secretary Ramya R. Kumar will attend the event. The plays will be staged at 6.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app