Solo theatre festival from August 26

The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi will organise a solo theatre fest from August 26 to 30 at 8 Point Art Cafe, Kollam. A total of 10 plays from different districts of Kerala will be staged during the five-day festival. Fifty solo plays selected from 122 applications received by the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi have been selected to perform in various festivals that will be held in the State from August 26.

In 10 centres

According to officials, the festivals are also part of the Akademi's efforts to support theatre workers in Kerala after the pandemic-induced crisis. Festivals featuring the selected plays will be held in 10 centres across the State, including Kollam. The Quilon Art and Heritage Society in collaboration with other cultural organisations will coordinate the festival in Kollam.

Kudukku, Kanakk Narapilla, Aval Ahalya, Akayal Ipprakaram, Avan Varunnu, Antaryami, Kuruthipookkal, Josephinte Radio, Baul and Magdalana Mariyam are the plays to be staged. Mayor Prasanna Ernest will inaugurate the festival on August 26 and playwright Francis T. Mavelikkara will be the chief guest. Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairman Xavier Pulpatt, Secretary K. Janardhanan, and Kollam DTPC Secretary Ramya R. Kumar will attend the event. The plays will be staged at 6.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.