Solo ‘competitor’ for Uthrittathi boat race

PATHANAMTHITTA

03 September 2020 23:38 IST

Last year, 25 snake-boats had taken part in Aranmula regatta

The Uthrittathi boat race at Pampa in Aranmula will be staged in line with the COVID-19 protocol here on Friday. The event will be mostly symbolic in nature.

The most notable absentee this year will be the festive atmosphere as the participation of Palliyodams has been limited to just one. As per the event schedule, the Llaka-Idayaranmula Palliyodam, carrying only 24 persons on board, will be accorded a reception by the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom at the temple ghats. The low water level in the river too has cast a shadow over the smooth conduct of the event.

According to the organisers, 25 snake-boats had participated in the annual regatta even during the floods two years ago. Plans to organise the event by lining up 52 boats this time had to be scrapped due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

While representatives of the Palliyoda committees from the eastern zone were permitted to board the snake-boat during the Thiruvonathoni procession, those entering the Palliyodam this time will be representatives of the committees from the western region. The remaining committees will be given representation during the Vallasadya on September 10.

Prior to entering the boat, the oarsmen will require to sanitise their hands and subject themselves to temperature check.