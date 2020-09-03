Solo ‘competitor’ for Uthrittathi boat race

The Uthrittathi boat race at Pampa in Aranmula will be staged in line with the COVID-19 protocol here on Friday. The event will be mostly symbolic in nature.
The most notable absentee this year will be the festive atmosphere as the participation of Palliyodams has been limited to just one. As per the event schedule, the Llaka-Idayaranmula Palliyodam, carrying only 24 persons on board, will be accorded a reception by the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom at the temple ghats. The low water level in the river too has cast a shadow over the smooth conduct of the event.
According to the organisers, 25 snake-boats had participated in the annual regatta even during the floods two years ago. Plans to organise the event by lining up 52 boats this time had to be scrapped due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
While representatives of the Palliyoda committees from the eastern zone were permitted to board the snake-boat during the Thiruvonathoni procession, those entering the Palliyodam this time will be representatives of the committees from the western region. The remaining committees will be given representation during the Vallasadya on September 10.
Prior to entering the boat, the oarsmen will require to sanitise their hands and subject themselves to temperature check.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath