Solidarity panel to support farmers’ protest on May 26

Kozhikode

24 May 2021 17:10 IST

Farmers urged to display their agricultural produce in front of their houses, holding the banner ‘May 26, All India Protest Day’

With the farmer’s protest across the country completing six months on May 26, the Dilli Chalo Farmer’s protest solidarity committee in Kozhikode district has requested the local farmers and their supporters to be part of the national-level protest programmes. Every citizen who supports the farmers have been urged to stage a protest ‘Prathishedha Muttam’ in front of their houses on May 26 to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Farmers have been protesting in the outskirts of Delhi demanding a repeal of the three farm laws of the central government, to ensure minimum support price legally for every commodity and to repeal the Electricity (Amendment) Law of 2021. The farmers from different States had come together on the streets of Delhi earlier this year, in one of the biggest and longest protests ever in India against the Central government. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha had campaigned against BJP in five States where assembly elections were held recently.

Advertising

Advertising

On May 26, the supporters of the farmers’ protest were urged to display their agricultural produce in front of their houses, holding the banner ‘May 26, All India Protest Day’. They are to hoist a green flag at 10 a.m. to mark the beginning of the protest and end it at 6 p.m. by lighting candles or torches. Besides, artistes who support the protest have been urged to do live programmes on social media including plays, poems, stories, paintings, sculptures and songs.

The committee plans to collect soil from agricultural land to send to Delhi for sculptures of those farmers who lost their lives during the protest. An online solidarity conference will be held at 8 p.m. on May 25, which will be inaugurated by Yogendra Yadav, one of the spokespersons of the farmers’ protest. The Solidarity Committee in Kozhikode is headed by activist K.Ajitha while Vijayaraghavan Cheliya is the convenor.