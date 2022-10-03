Kerala

Solidarity fortnight observance begins in Wayanad

The solidarity fortnight observance, organised jointly by the local self-government institutions and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe department, began in Wayanad on Monday.

The event would be formally inaugurated by T. Siddique, MLA, at the grama panchayat auditorium at Muttil in the district at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Various programmes, including ones to spread awareness against drugs, and seminars on various projects being executed by the department for the welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes in the district, are being conducted, organisers said in a release.


