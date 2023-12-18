Sole woman Theyyam prepares to perform Devakoothu for the seventh time

December 18, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KANNUR

M.V. Ambujakshi has been preparing herself the past several weeks for Devakoothu, one of the 400 forms of Theyyam performed in the temples of Kerala. Almost all Theyyams are performed by men and Ambujakshi, who belongs to the Malayan community, is the only woman to perform Devakoothu in Kannur district.

After going through strict rituals for 41 days, she will perform for the seventh time on December 21 at Thekkumbad Kulom Thazhyakavu, near Cherukunnu, on Friday. She was initiated into the world of Theyyam and rituals in 2012, when she was 45 years old. Before her, K.P. Lakshmi Amma, her relative, was performing Devakoothu. When Lakshmi Amma stepped back owing to ill health, she entrusted Ambujakshi with the responsibility.

“I consider myself fortunate and take this as a blessing of God,” Ambujakshi says, adding that the support of her husband and family played a major role in the decision.

Myth of six goddesses

The opportunity, however, came with its own difficulties, as she had to toil to learn the rites, rituals, shlokas associated with the Theyyam. She said the Devakoothu performance revolves around a myth of six goddesses (Devi) descending from heaven to pluck flowers at Thekkumbad Kulom. One Devi gets entangled in creepers, leading to a Thamburan building a hut for her. After three days of prayer to Narada, she is rescued and taken back to heaven.

Ambujakshi emphasizes that the entire narrative unfolds through a song during the performance, recounting the tale of the lost Devi and her eventual return. She says that Devakoothu, performed biennially until 2018, transitioned to an annual event in 2019.

Affectionately addressed as Amma by the community, Ambujakshi says she finds immense satisfaction in her role as the sole female performer of Devakoothu in the district.