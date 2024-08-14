ADVERTISEMENT

Soldier’s service despite personal loss in Wayanad landslide draws accolades

Published - August 14, 2024 02:12 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector General of Police K. Sethu Raman commending junior commissioned officer Jinosh Jayan. Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajith Kumar is seen.

A soldier’s active participation in the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations by the Army in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad in the face of immense personal tragedy has come for praise from various quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chooralmala-resident Jinosh Jayan, a junior commissioned officer from the 321 Medium Regiment, has remained an integral part of the disaster relief operations although he lost four of his family members to the tragedy.

He lost his uncle, cousin, and cousin’s wife and their 21-year-old daughter. His parents managed to escape to a safer location.

Wayanad landslides: A Good Samaritan extends a helping hand to rescue workers at Chooralmala 

Notwithstanding his personal loss, Subedar Jayan wasted no time in joining the rescue efforts alongside the HADR, Special Operations Group, and National Disaster Relief Force teams. His local knowledge proved invaluable as he assisted them in navigating the challenging terrain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Drawing on his expertise as a surveyor, he created hand-drawn maps that greatly aided the rescue teams in their operations. His service has been recognised and commended by Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajith Kumar and Inspector General K. Sethu Raman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US