Soldier’s service despite personal loss in Wayanad landslide draws accolades

A soldier’s active participation in the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations by the Army in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad in the face of immense personal tragedy has come for praise from various quarters.

Chooralmala-resident Jinosh Jayan, a junior commissioned officer from the 321 Medium Regiment, has remained an integral part of the disaster relief operations although he lost four of his family members to the tragedy.

He lost his uncle, cousin, and cousin’s wife and their 21-year-old daughter. His parents managed to escape to a safer location.

Notwithstanding his personal loss, Subedar Jayan wasted no time in joining the rescue efforts alongside the HADR, Special Operations Group, and National Disaster Relief Force teams. His local knowledge proved invaluable as he assisted them in navigating the challenging terrain.

Drawing on his expertise as a surveyor, he created hand-drawn maps that greatly aided the rescue teams in their operations. His service has been recognised and commended by Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajith Kumar and Inspector General K. Sethu Raman.