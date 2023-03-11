Soldier dies after falling into well

March 11, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A soldier died after accidentally falling into a well at Akkulam on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nidhin, 34, who served the Navy. The incident occurred on Friday midnight after Nidhin fell into the well while sitting on its wall and speaking on the mobile phone.

He was soon rescued by fire force personnel and rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital here. He, however, succumbed to the critical head injuries he sustained in the fall by Saturday noon.

Nidhin, who is survived by his wife and a child, had come home two days ago to tend to his ailing father.