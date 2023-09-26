Soldier, friend arrested in Kerala for fabricating complaint about ‘PFI painted on back’

September 26, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kadakkal police on September 26 arrested a solider for fabricating a complaint that he was assaulted by six persons who wrote ‘PFI’ on his back with green paint.

The police launched a probe following a complaint filed by Shine Kumar and media reports about unidentified persons painting ‘PFI’ (Popular Front of India) were widely circulated in social media. The police said that the solider himself plotted the entire episode with the help of a friend Joshy, who was also taken into custody. According to the complaint, Mr. Kumar was attacked by a group of six people while he was returning home. His statement said that he was taken to a nearby rubber plantation where he was beaten up after tying his hands. The incident took place on the last day of his leave and during medical examination no injuries were found.

During interrogation, Mr. Joshy confessed that the entire incident was staged as per the directions of Mr. Shine Kumar. In an attempt to become famous, he had asked Mr. Joshy to paint PFI, the name of the banned organisation, on his back. Though he first wrote DFI, it was erased and written again. The police recovered green paint from Mr. Joshy’s home, which he said was bought from Chirayinkeezhu. Mr. Joshy added that he was directed to beat up and drag Mr. Shine Kumar, but he could not do either as he was in an inebriated state. The incident had led to discussions about the presence of PFI sleeper cells in Kerala.