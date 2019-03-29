Solar scam accused plea: Amicus curiae appointed

The Kerala High Court has appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court for resolution of issues in a petition filed by a woman accused in solar scam cases for a directive to the government to hand over the probe into her allegation of rape against Hibi Eden, MLA, to an officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch.

The amicus curiae has been appointed to address the questions on the statutory remedies available to the woman accused as per the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure and also whether the plea for a directive to arrest the MLA was maintainable.

Justice Alexander Thomas also directed the amicus curiae, advocate Mitha Sudheendran, to file a report on or before May 25.

The woman accused also pleaded for a directive to the State government to take steps to arrest Mr. Eden. She alleged in her petition that while she was in charge of Team Solar Renewable Energy Solutions, the MLA had requested her to install solar street light as part of the Pachalam beatification project in Ernakulam. The MLA committed rape on her as she went to see him at the MLA’s quarters on September 8, 2011 in connection with the project.

Though an FIR was registered based on her complaint, the investigating officer was yet to take steps to arrest the MLA. This was because of the influence of the accused, she added.

She said when she filed a petition seeking the arrest of the MLA, investigating the officer told her that he would not investigate the matter. Though she had requested a Crime Branch officer to replace the investigation officer, her plea was not considered.

The court posted the case for further hearing on May 20.