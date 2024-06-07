GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Solar roofing’ project inaugurated at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium

Project completed at a cost of ₹6.98 crore, of which ₹2.75 crore was provided by the Indian Oil Corporation

Updated - June 07, 2024 10:23 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 10:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the State government intends to popularise renewable energy sources.

Mr. Vijayan was speaking after inaugurating the ‘solar roofing’ for the gallery of the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in the capital city. He said the stadium complex had a “world-class” synthetic track, swimming pools, and fencing and squash academies. The government had decided to build solar panel-equipped roof for the gallery so as to tap its solar energy potential. It was expected that the expenditure could be recovered through power generation over six years. The energy requirements at the stadium also could be met through this model project, Mr. Vijayan said.

The 1 megawatt (MW) project is installed atop the roof of the gallery of the stadium which houses to the Kerala Police Integrated Sports and Games Complex. The solar project was completed at a cost of ₹6.98 crore, of which ₹2.75 crore was provided by the Indian Oil Corporation.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided. State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, ADGPs Manoj Abraham, M. R. Ajith Kumar, IG (Headquarters) Harshita Attaluri, IOC Chief General manager Geethika Verma and ward councillor Palayam Rajan were present.

