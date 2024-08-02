GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Solar prosumers accuse Kerala State Electricity Board of continuing to levy duty despite exemption

Duty being levied at 15 paise per unit, notwithstanding an announcement by Finance Minister that solar prosumers stood exempted and a subsequent reference to it included in Kerala Finance Bill, 2024, passed by Kerala Assembly in July

Updated - August 02, 2024 01:30 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 01:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
According to the Kerala Domestic Solar Prosumers Community, KSEB officials are claiming that neither the government nor the KSEB management has issued orders on the exemption.

According to the Kerala Domestic Solar Prosumers Community, KSEB officials are claiming that neither the government nor the KSEB management has issued orders on the exemption. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is continuing to levy duty on electricity generated by solar prosumers despite a State government decision to exempt them from it, solar prosumers allege.

The duty is being levied at 15 paise per unit, notwithstanding an announcement by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal that solar prosumers stood exempted and a subsequent reference to it included in the Kerala Finance Bill, 2024, passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in July, the Kerala Domestic Solar Prosumers Community has said.

KSEB, NPCIL hold talks on prospects of nuclear power plants in Kerala

According to the prosumers’ collective, KSEB officials were claiming that neither the government nor the KSEB management has issued orders on the exemption. Citing the financial loss to them, the prosumers have demanded that the KSEB should either refund the excess amount “unlawfully” collected from them or adjust it against their power bills.

Up till March 31, 2024, the KSEB had collected the ‘self generation duty’ from solar prosumers at the rate of 1.2 paise per unit, although the Union government had directed states not to levy it.

As part of mopping up additional resources, the Kerala government, through the 2024-25 State Budget, increased the electricity duty for “consumers who generate and consume energy for their own consumption” from 1.2 paise to 15 paise per unit.

Soon after the Budget presentation, Mr. Balagopal made it clear that solar prosumers – consumers who generate and consume energy from solar sources – would be exempted, given the thrust on renewable energy sources.

On March 27, 2024, the Chief Electrical Inspector issued an order to all licencees, including the KSEB, asking them to collect the duty at the enhanced rate. Based on this direction, the KSEB launched measures for making the necessary changes in the billing software.

Subsequently, the Kerala Finance Bill, 2024, passed on July 10, specifically mentioned that solar prosumers were exempted from the hike in electricity duty. But the duty is still being collected at the rate of 15 paise per unit, prosumers allege.

Related Topics

Kerala / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.