Solar projects to be promoted

As part of improving power production, more solar projects will be encouraged in the State, Electricity Minister M.M. Mani has said.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating various power projects including work of 150 kw solar plant of the Thrissur Corporation and upgrading of Mala and Kodungallur substations in the district on Tuesday.

“The Government is planning 1,000 mega watt solar power production in the State. Solar panels will be placed on the roofs of houses and dam reservoirs. We aim at production of 500 mega watt from roofs of houses and 500 mega watt from reservoirs. A project to produce solar power from solar panels to be placed on Idukki reservoir is under consideration. The solar power production will reach 2,000 mega watt in five years,” he said.

Substations

The Government would upgrade all substations to 400 kv stations. New methods for effective transmission of power would be used, he said.

Electrification

Kerala was the only State that could achieve total electrification in the country, he said. The Government was proceeding with a plan to launch a second power house at Idukki, he said.

As the cost of production of power had increased drastically we should utilise the maximum capacity of the existing hydro power projects, he said.

The Government had been implementing a ₹4,000 crore project for the effective transmission of power, he said.

V.R. Sunil Kumar, MLA, presided over the function held at Mala.

The Minister also inaugurated the work of the third phase of the 150 kilo watt solar project of the Thrissur Corporation.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar handed over the contract of the work, which would be done at a cost of ₹66.75 lakh.

Mayor Ajitha Vijayan presided over the function.