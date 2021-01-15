Solar power plant to be inaugurated

KASARAGOD

15 January 2021 23:46 IST

Production of 105 MW of power envisaged

As part of the government’s plan to strengthen the renewable energy sector, Kasaragod district will have the largest solar power project in the State.

The second phase of the project would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 23, said Augustine Thomas, CEO, Renewable Power Corporation of Kerala Limited (RPCKL), here. He said that the second phase, which would generate 50 MW of power, was established on 250 acres at Kommangala in Paivalike in the district. The project was being implemented as part of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission, a Central project aimed at maximising generation of renewable energy to meet the growing demand for electricity. The project envisaged a third stage with another solar power plant being established by utilising the space in the paddy fields in the area, he said.

The entire project was aimed at generating 105 MW. The first phase generating 50 MW was inaugurated at Ambalathara last year. The second phase was in Paivalike while the third phase would produce 5 MW. Preliminary steps for this were in progress, Mr. Thomas said.

Renewable Power Corporation of Kerala Limited, a public sector undertaking with an equal partnership between the KSEB and the Solar Energy Corporation of India, oversees the operation of the solar park. With the realisation of the Paivalike project, there would be a big improvement in the power supply situation in the district. The project would also give an impetus to the industrial sector in the district, Mr. Thomas said.