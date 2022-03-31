Solar power meets Kochi metro’s 51% energy needs

Kochi Metro | Photo Credit: Vibhu. H

March 31, 2022 22:06 IST

1.80 MW plant inaugurated at Muttom coach depot

The commissioning of a 1.80 MW solar power plant at Kochi Metro’s coach depot in Muttom on Thursday has resulted in KMRL being able to meet 51% of its total power requirements from solar energy.

The plant was inaugurated on the day by the agency’s MD, Loknath Behera. With this, its total installed capacity of solar power generation has reached 9.90 MW. It is set to further increase to 10.50 MW, with the impending commissioning of a plant in the third phase.

This will result in the generation of a total of 147.49 lakh units of solar power from the metro’s solar plant each year – equivalent to reducing carbon emission by 3.22 lakh tonnes or equal to the oxygen generated by planting 5.16 lakh teak trees, says an official release.

Over the years, the KMRL converted fallow land near the depot as a solar plant.