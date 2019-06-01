Solar power from Idukki reservoir likely

A preliminary survey conducted by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has found the Idukki reservoir, one of Asia’s largest, suitable for installation of floating solar panels.

According to the survey, the Anchuruly and Kulamavu areas of the reservoir have been identified for installing floating solar panels and the nearby substation at Vazhathope, already under the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), is an added advantage. A senior official of the KSEB said here on Friday that the vast reservoir area, where direct sunlight was available, made it more effective.

Floating panels

In addition to the Idukki reservoir, the Kallarkutty, Anayirangal, and Chenkulam dams have also been found suitable for installation of floating panels. The feasibility study has been conducted by senior NTPC officials from New Delhi with the support of KSEB officials.

The official said a detailed report would be prepared and the total megawatt of power to be generated would be known later. Though the dam is surrounded by the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary, there are open areas at Anchuruly and Kulamavu where direct sunlight is received. Moreover, the water level in the dam is mainly preserved for use in the summer season when demand escalates.

The aim is to utilise the reservoir area and it requires only the installation cost, he added.