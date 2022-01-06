Solar power capacity to be enhanced: Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Green energy investors’ meet held

The solar power capability of the State will be enhanced to 3,000 MW in the next five years, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Green energy investors’ meet’ organised by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Hydel projects worth 148 megawatts (MW) can be inaugurated in 2022, the Minister said. Work on projects worth 155 MW are in various stages of progress, he said. Steps are also being taken to enhance the domestic generation by tapping wind, battery storage systems and solar power projects. Tariff-based bids have been invited from investors for installing floating solar power plants in 10 reservoirs. Around 40 investors attended the meet.

KSEB chairman and managing director B. Ashok, Power secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha, ANERT director Narendra Nath Veluri attended the event.