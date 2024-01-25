GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Solar power capability to touch 1,000 MW by end of 2024-25

January 25, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is targeting an installed capacity of 1,000 MW in solar power by the end of 2024-25.

The Governor’s policy address to the State Assembly noted that 610 MW of solar power and 44.5 MW of hydropower was added during the present government’s term.

By 2027, Kerala hopes to source half of its energy requirement from renewable energy sources, it said.

The government also intends to issue a new wind energy policy for enabling private investments shortly, it said. Last year, the government had appointed a four-member panel with the Chief Executive Officer, Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), as convener to conduct a study and recommend ‘‘necessary amendments’‘ to the existing policy.

