Solar hanging fences to be installed on forest fringes of Kannur

January 30, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KANNUR

The Kannur district panchayat has decided to install solar-powered hanging fences on forest fringes in the district at a time when man-animal conflict is on the rise.

In the first phase, 11 km of hanging fence has been completed in Payyavoor village panchayat in collaboration with the Forest department.

A team comprising district panchayat president P.P. Divya and vice president Binoy Kurien on Monday visited the Payyavoor-Manikadavu solar hanging fence. The fences will also be installed at Udayagiri, Ulikal and Eruvessy grama panchayats.

With this, 41 km of the forest boundary will be protected by solar hanging fence. The scheme is being implemented jointly by utilising the funds of villages, block panchayats, and the district panchayat.

The initiative was taken after the grama sabha meeting stressed the need for installing hanging fence in the region.

District panchayat standing committee chairperson K.K. Ratnakumari, member N.P. Sreedharan, grama panchayat presidents Tessy Emmanuel (Eruvessy) Saju Xavier (Payyavoor), K.S. Chandrasekaran (Udayagiri), and P.C. Shaji (Ullikal) and Kannur Divisional Forest Officer Karthik were part of the group that visited the hanging fence.

