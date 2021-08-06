Solar fences to be installed in areas facing man-animal conflict

Kasaragod Collector holds meeting of people’s representatives, officials to discuss issue

The Forest department has promised to adopt preventive measures, including installing solar fences, to reduce man-animal conflicts in the hilly areas of Kasaragod district.

At an online meeting of people’s representatives and officials convened at the district level, officials of the Forest department said that solar fences would be set up in such areas. The meeting was held in the wake of widespread destruction of crops and threat to life in the hilly areas of the district due to increasing man-animal conflicts.

District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand, who presided over the meeting, said that steps had been taken to prevent wildlife problems and the issue would be brought to the attention of the government.

Panchayat presidents and people’s representatives, who attended the meeting, spoke about the miserable life of people living in the hilly areas.

The people’s representatives complained that no compensation was being paid to farmers when animals destroyed the crops.

Forest department officials said that the government had permitted the shooting of wild boars that caused damage to crops and a list of those having gun licence would be prepared.

Divisional Forest Officer Ajit K. Raman said that the department would take measures to prevent wildlife incursions and the emphasis would be on setting up hanging solar fences.

He said a 10-km-long solar power fence would be set up under the Kasaragod Forest range and an elephant protection trench would be dug for 10 km.

N.A. Nellikunnu, M. Rajagopalan, C.H. Kunhambu, E. Chandrasekharan, A.K.M. Ashraf, MLAs; panchayat presidents, members, and Forest officials were present at the meeting.