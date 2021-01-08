Solar Electric RORO service and Kerala’s first amphibious water bus to be introduced

The country’s maiden Solar Electric RORO service and Kerala’s first amphibious water bus will be introduced during the year 2021-2022, the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.
Utilising the potential of the National Waterway corridors in the State, the Department of Water Transport will gear up to introduce Barge Service for cargo movement. The Department is also planning to introduce more solar powered boats.
Addressing the 22nd session of the 14th Kerala Assembly on Friday, the Governor said the Department has also plans to introduce more high speed passenger cum tourist services, to tap the tourism potential of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Payyannur and Kollam.
As a step to minimise pollution, the Department has already conducted feasibility studies on electric boat service in Alappuzha region.
On the Kochi Water Metro Project, the Governor said the construction of 16 terminals and floating pontoons are progressing well. The operations of the Integrated Water Transport Project is scheduled to commence in January itself.
