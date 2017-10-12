Solar developments cast shadow on Congress revamp

The solar scam developments appear to have cast a shadow on the reorganisation of the Congress in the State, with the party High Command clamping a ban on public debate that could lead to mutual recrimination among leaders on the yet to be published Solar Commission report.

The party High Command has also summoned senior leaders to Delhi to discuss the further stages of the reorganisation process, including the nominations of members of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee ahead of the cut-off time for election of the All-India Congress Committee president.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who is in Delhi, held discussions with Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony, who as the senior-most leader from the State, has a major say in the composition of the KPCC and the “election through consensus” of the new KPCC president.

The possible fallout of the State government’s decision to pursue the solar scam cases was also discussed by senior leaders and the ban on public debates followed suit in order to project the image that the party was unaffected by the new political moves of the LDF government. Mr. Chennithala too sought to convey the message through his stout defence of Mr. Chandy in his press conference in Delhi earlier in the day.

The revamp process should have been completed by the end of September, but the Congress Election Authority, presided over by Mullapally Ramachandran, stalled the proceedings because of complaints that the list was not a representative one and large sections had been left out.

It is not clear what would be the impact on the factional equations. There is no doubt that the new round of solar probe was a disturbing matter for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in terms of the clout he carries, but his supporters do not expect any equation changes in the organisational structure. KPCC president M.M. Hassan, vice-president V.D. Satheeshan, and parliament members have been called to Delhi for further consultations.