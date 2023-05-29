Solar city: three-day Anert expo to begin on Tuesday

May 29, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert) is organising an expo, Suryakanthi 2023, in the city from Tuesday to Thursday to raise awareness of the need for and benefits of renewable energy.

The renewable energy and e-vehicle expo, planned at police ground, Thycaud, is being organised in connection with the proposed development of Thiruvananthapuram as a solar city.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the expo and kick off work on the solar city projects at 12 noon on Tuesday. He will also formally declare Thiruvananthapuram a ‘solar city’ on the occasion.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will preside. Minister for Transport Antony Raju will deliver the keynote address. The solar city project envisions energy self-sufficiency by effectively tapping renewable energy sources, including solar and wind energy.

Anert had completed feasibility studies in 400 government buildings in Thiruvananthapuram city. In 150 buildings, power plants with a combined capacity of 4 MW have been installed at ₹18 crore. Steps are also being taken to install solar power plants with a combined installed capacity of 100 MW in houses in Thiruvananthapuram city.

The expo will have on display renewable energy equipment, e-vehicles and models of charging stations. Seminars and interactions on related topics are also planned, Anert said.