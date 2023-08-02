ADVERTISEMENT

Solar City project website inaugurated

August 02, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Project seeks to address power requirements of capital city making use of renewable energy

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty inaugurated the website of the Solar City project (www.buymysun.com) at a function here on Wednesday. The project seeks to address the power requirements of the capital city using renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy systems.

The first round of subsidy registrations took place in the Minister’s presence. Subsidy ranging from 20% to 40% is available for domestic consumers who install solar energy panels on their rooftops. Various banks are also offering loans for consumers opting for the project.

Anert Chief Executive Officer Narendranath Veluri and Chief Technical Manager Anish S. Prasad were among those present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial phase of the Solar City project focusses on installing solar panels on 35,000 rooftops in 100 wards of Thiruvananthapuram city, enabling the generation of 100 MW of electricity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US