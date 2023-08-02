HamberMenu
Solar City project website inaugurated

Project seeks to address power requirements of capital city making use of renewable energy

August 02, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty inaugurated the website of the Solar City project (www.buymysun.com) at a function here on Wednesday. The project seeks to address the power requirements of the capital city using renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy systems.

The first round of subsidy registrations took place in the Minister’s presence. Subsidy ranging from 20% to 40% is available for domestic consumers who install solar energy panels on their rooftops. Various banks are also offering loans for consumers opting for the project.

Anert Chief Executive Officer Narendranath Veluri and Chief Technical Manager Anish S. Prasad were among those present.

The initial phase of the Solar City project focusses on installing solar panels on 35,000 rooftops in 100 wards of Thiruvananthapuram city, enabling the generation of 100 MW of electricity.

