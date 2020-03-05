Solar boat to celebrate third anniversary

KOTTAYAM

05 March 2020 23:08 IST

Saved 58,450 litres of diesel in 2 years

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate a function marking the third anniversary of Aditya, the country’s first solar-powered passenger boat.

Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, A.M. Ariff, MP, and Shanimol Usman, MLA, are the chief guests. Shaji. V.Nair, Director,

State Water Transport Department, will be present on the occasion.

Launched in January 2017, Aditya operates in the Vaikom-Thavankkadavu route connecting Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. It sailed a distance of 38,577 km and served 6.43 lakh passengers in the first two years of its operation, helping the State Water Transport Department to save 58,450 litres of diesel worth ₹40.91 lakh, in addition to 1.26 lakh kg of carbon emission.

The service, according to officials, has incurred a rock-bottom energy expense of ₹250 a day, as against the average daily expense of ₹8,000 for diesel-powered ferries.