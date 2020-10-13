Solace for Malappuram as 915 recover from COVID-19

Malappuram

13 October 2020 00:32 IST

Wayanad district sees sharp decline in number of COVID-19 cases

As many as 740 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Monday. While 584 of them got the infection from local contacts, three came from abroad and 22 from other States.

The source of infection could not be traced in 124 cases.

District officials said that there were seven health workers among the new cases in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

However, there were 915 recoveries in the district on Monday.

According to the district administration, there were 8,694 active cases currently under treatment across Malappuram. Nearly 51,400 people were quarantined in the district, and most of them were in their respective homes.

While nearly 150 COVID-19 patients died in the district since March, more than 26,000 patients got cured.

In Kasaragod

Kasaragod reported 295 more COVID-19 cases on Monday. Of these, 253 were local transmission cases. Seven health workers were among the infected.

A total of 5,017 people are under observation in the district. Among them, 3,630 are in home isolation and 1,387 are in healthcare institutions.

In Kannur

As many as 274 people tested positive for the virus in Kannur on Monday.

Among them, 247 contracted it through contact. Nine health workers were among the infected. Of the total active cases in the district, 5,016 are in home isolation, and the remaining 1,145 are being treated at various hospitals and FLTCs.

In Wayanad

Wayanad saw a sharp decline in the number of COVID-19 cases Monday as only 35 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. Of these, 34 are local transmission cases.

The district also recorded 152 recoveries.

There are now 1,093 active cases. As many as 4,522 persons are under observation.

(With inputs from Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad bureaus)