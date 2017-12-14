Solace and apology from Rahul

Poonthura and Vizhinjam, which bore the brunt of Cyclone Ockhi, witnessed poignant scenes on Thursday with women pouring out their anguish to Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi who, on his part, apologised for having come late. “Despite my physical absence, I was with you in spirit,” he said. Mr. Gandhi was found consoling many, ignoring security precautions.

Just ahead of his visit, the mood at the St. Thomas church in Poonthura was particularly sombre.

Hope belied

The hamlet had just received news of one more death. When the death of 38-year-old Selvaraj was confirmed, his family, clinging desperately to hope, was devastated. Selvaraj was one among the 34 fishermen who had set sail from Poonthura and remained untraced post-Ockhi. Five people from the fishing hamlet have been confirmed dead in the cyclone. Around 300 people, mostly women and family members of fishermen who died in the sea and those yet to be traced, were seated at the makeshift pavilion erected on the church premises. Many thronged the area to catch a glimpse of Mr. Gandhi, complicating the task of the police and the security forces.

Patience began to wear thin a short while before the arrival of Mr. Gandhi with some women complaining of uneasiness after being exposed to the scorching sun for a long while.

Upon his arrival on the church premises, Mr. Gandhi said he had come to pay respects to those who passed away and to offer his condolences to their families. He also pledged support for bringing back those missing.

At Vizhinjam

Mr. Gandhi spent some time with the grief-stricken families before proceeding to the Vizhinjam fishing harbour, where he addressed a similar gathering. “What you have lost cannot be measured in terms of value. So, my words are not going to replace what you have lost,” he said.