Sojan Joseph’s journey from Kottayam to the halls of British power

When Sojan Joseph first set foot in Ashford back in 2002, it was a place where non-white faces were few and far between. Yet, in this quiet town, he found not just a home, but the starting point of a journey that would catapult him to the halls of British power.

A trained mental health nurse from Kaippuzha, a backwater village in Kottayam, the youngster threw himself into the local community with full force. He became a familiar face within the vibrant Indian diaspora in the U.K., forging connections that would later prove invaluable. A few years later, he joined Unison, a union of health workers.

In 2021, Mr. Joseph made his first bold move in politics contesting in a local council election. He did not win, but that did not slow him down. A couple of years later, he was elected as the borough councillor for Aylesford and East Stour Ward. The win was sweet, but it was just a taste of what was to come.

A Conservative fortress

This year, at 49, Mr. Joseph made history by seizing the Ashford seat in the U.K. General Elections—a seat that long had been a Conservative fortress.

Reflecting on his incredible journey, Mr. Joseph acknowledges the warmth and acceptance he found in Ashford. “The people of Ashford welcomed us so well and treated us as one of their own. So it’s only right that I give back to the community that has given me and my family so much,’’ he says.

The first Kerala-born British MP, Mr. Joseph’s foray into politics was fuelled by a deep desire to tackle the challenges facing health-care workers, patients, and their families—issues he knew intimately. “The rising cost of living, coupled with stagnant wages for health staff, was pushing many out of the profession. This had a direct impact on patient care. I realised that to make a real difference I needed to be in a position where I could influence change,” he says.

Politics was not always on Mr. Joseph’s radar. Growing up in Kaippuzha, he was a quiet, church-going student. “I was elected class leader a couple of times, but I never engaged in active politics in Kerala,” he recalls. But life in the U.K., especially his involvement with Unison, brought him closer to socialist ideals, and today, he firmly stands with centre-Left views. Now, as a member of British Parliament, Mr. Joseph focusses on two key priorities — delivering meaningful change for his constituency, and upholding the Labour Party’s promises to the nation. “Ensuring economic stability, revitalising high streets and making Britain a clean energy superpower are the commitments we have made, and I intend to see them through,” he says.

Land of opportunities

His is also a narrative that resonates with the broader Indian community in the UK. He understands the complexities of migration and advocates for following legal pathways to build a life in Britain. “The U.K. is a land of great opportunities, but shortcuts, like misusing student visas, can lead to serious trouble,” he cautions.

Joseph is married to Brita, a nurse from Irinjalakkuda. His three children are studying in the U.K.

