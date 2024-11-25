Soil testing soon for new building at Kuthiravattom mental health centre

The Public Works department is expected to take up soil testing soon at the proposed site for a new building of the Government Mental Health Centre at Kuthiravattom in Kozhikode city.

This follows the administrative sanction for a financial assistance of ₹28 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for taking up development works at the centre. According to official sources, it is part of the first phase of the master plan devised for converting the mental health centre as an Institute of Mental Health. The sources said that based on the findings of the soil investigation, a design for the new building would be prepared.

The three-storeyed 120-bed in-patient facility is expected to have isolation rooms, nursing station, observation rooms, family ward, along with space for recreation. There could be provision for a waiting room for caregivers of the patients as well.

The authorities had given a project for ₹55 crore to the NABARD for taking up development works. In the second phase, an administrative block and outpatient ward had been proposed. The mental health centre, set up during the British period, has been facing many challenges, including shortage of staff and a fund crunch for taking up development works. There have been reports of inmates escaping from the centre due to inadequate security measures. The authorities are hopeful that the implementation of the master plan will address most of these issues.

