Soil test for proposed Sabarimala airport begins

Results crucial to obtain clearance from Directorate General of Civil Aviation

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
September 20, 2022 19:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities here on Tuesday kick-started the proceedings for testing the soil samples of the Cheruvally estate at Erumeli, the site of the proposed Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport.

In the presence of a team of Revenue officials led by Kanjirappally headquarters deputy tahsildar N. Jayaprakash, technicians from Geoid Consultancy Private Limited, a private agency, began marking the points for collecting the soil samples. The test is being carried out under the supervision of Louis Berger, a private agency tasked with preparing a detailed project report of the proposed airport.

According to officials, as many 14 holes will be bored at a depth of 10 m to 20 m at eight places starting from the western side of the property, and the soil samples will be sent for examination in Mumbai. The results will be crucial in obtaining a clearance for the project from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An earlier attempt by the authorities to commence the soil test proceedings had fallen flat following opposition from the Believers’ Church management which currently holds the Cheruvally estate. In view of a legal dispute over the property’s ownership, the church insisted on a formal assurance from the Kottayam District Collector that the process would not have a bearing on the case. Upon seeking a legal opinion, the Collector issued a letter in this regard earlier in this month.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, the authorities are awaiting a reply from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the revised design and techno-economic feasibility report on the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app