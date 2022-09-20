Soil test for proposed Sabarimala airport begins

Results crucial to obtain clearance from Directorate General of Civil Aviation

The authorities here on Tuesday kick-started the proceedings for testing the soil samples of the Cheruvally estate at Erumeli, the site of the proposed Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport.

In the presence of a team of Revenue officials led by Kanjirappally headquarters deputy tahsildar N. Jayaprakash, technicians from Geoid Consultancy Private Limited, a private agency, began marking the points for collecting the soil samples. The test is being carried out under the supervision of Louis Berger, a private agency tasked with preparing a detailed project report of the proposed airport.

According to officials, as many 14 holes will be bored at a depth of 10 m to 20 m at eight places starting from the western side of the property, and the soil samples will be sent for examination in Mumbai. The results will be crucial in obtaining a clearance for the project from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

An earlier attempt by the authorities to commence the soil test proceedings had fallen flat following opposition from the Believers’ Church management which currently holds the Cheruvally estate. In view of a legal dispute over the property’s ownership, the church insisted on a formal assurance from the Kottayam District Collector that the process would not have a bearing on the case. Upon seeking a legal opinion, the Collector issued a letter in this regard earlier in this month.

Meanwhile, the authorities are awaiting a reply from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the revised design and techno-economic feasibility report on the project.