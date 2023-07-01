HamberMenu
Soil investigation begins to probe gap on Kundannur Flyover

Widening gap due to negligence during construction: MLA; settlement of slushy soil ‘natural’ for up to five years, says RBDCK sources

July 01, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The gap that has developed between the bridge and embankment on the approach portion on the northern side of Kundannur Flyover in Kochi, on Saturday.

The gap that has developed between the bridge and embankment on the approach portion on the northern side of Kundannur Flyover in Kochi, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A noticeable gap has developed between the bridge and surface/embankment on the approach portion on the northern side of Kundannur Flyover, due to what Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) sources termed as ‘settlement of slushy soil’.

This has resulted in personnel being deployed to do soil test beside the flyover that was commissioned in 2021, and has a three-year defect liability period (DLP).

K. Babu MLA, Chairman of Maradu Municipality Antony Asanparambil and many other people’s representatives who inspected the spot on Saturday stated that the widening gap occurred due to negligence during construction. “The situation is such that the bridge, its approach portion and embankment have ‘sunk’ during the past many months by two feet. The agencies concerned are doing soil tests and other investigations now. These ought to have been done well before the construction began,” Mr. Babu said.

The ‘sinking’ could have been avoided had they opted to do piling beneath the flyover’s approach portions. Officials concerned owe an explanation in this regard. The situation is such that the embankment on the eastern side of the affected portion could give way, posing danger to motorists over the flyover and those using the service road beneath the structure. Unscientific drains at the junction have made matters worse, with paver blocks and the tarred portion of service roads giving way at many places. In this situation, the government must order a thorough probe and ensure safety of road users, Mr. Asanparambil said.

Sources in RBDCK said that it was decided to conduct soil investigation after the ‘settlement’ was detected during an inspection by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) officials. The ‘settlement’ on the flyover is ‘natural’ for up to five years, since the soil here is very slushy. Such issues are there in many bridges in the Vyttila-Aroor NH 66 Bypass. The sole remedy is to frequently fill the surface of the approach portion so that it is at the level of rest of the flyover that is supported by pillars. The contracting firm that built the flyover has been directed to take remedial measures, as the structure is within the three-year DLP, they said.

The ‘settlement’ would have been relatively less if the height of the flyover had not been increased to improve the vertical clearance beneath the structure for smooth flow of container lorries proceeding towards the port, it is learnt.

