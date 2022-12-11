Soil degradation caused by human activity unacceptable, says Agriculture Minister Prasad

December 11, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at the valedictory function of World Soil Day organised jointly by the Department of Soil Survey and Soil Conservation and Thanneermukkom grama panchayat at Velliyakulam on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said that soil degradation caused by human activity amounts to a crime, which is totally unacceptable.

He was inaugurating the valedictory function of World Soil Day organised jointly by the Department of Soil Survey and Soil Conservation and Thanneermukkom grama panchayat at Velliyakulam here on Sunday.

Mr. Prasad warned the future of humankind was at risk due to declining soil quality. “There was a time when the soil was considered a symbol of prosperity. But it has lost its significance. Ninety-five per cent of food for human consumption is produced from soil. Soil without life is a disaster. We should give due importance to soil and protect it,” he said.

The Minister distributed soil health cards at the function. Kanjikuzhy block panchayat president V.G. Mohanan presided. S. Subramanian, director, Soil Survey and Soil Conservation, Manju Suresh, president, Thanneermukkom grama panchayat, P.S. Shaji, Alappuzha district panchayat member, and others attended the function.

