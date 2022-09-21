Software Freedom Day: KITE to hold training sessions in Kerala districts on Sunday

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the training which is being organised jointly with the Democratic Alliance for Knowledge Freedom

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will organise special training programmes in all 14 districts of Kerala on Sunday in connection with the Software Freedom Day celebrations.

A lecture in memory of Amarnath Raja, free software campaigner and former chairman of InApp, will be delivered by Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) advisory committee member Satish Babu. The event will be telecast live by KITE. Free software-based training programmes will be held at the KITE centres in all the districts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The topics are Wikimedia Commons and Wikipedia for Kasaragod; Scribus – DTP in Kannur; OpenStreetMap in Wayanad; ExpEYES – open hardware in Kozhikode; GNU Khata – accounting in Malappuram; GeoGebra and Mathematics in Palakkad; Kdenlibe – video editing in Thrissur; Scratch – visual programming in Ernakulam; OpenToonz – animation in Idukki; the Internet of Things and Robotics in Kottayam; App Inventer – mobile app development in Alappuzha; Blender – 3D animation in Pathanamthitta; Python – programming in Kollam; and Krita – graphic animation in Thiruvananthapuram.

For participation in the training, register for free on the website https://kite.kerala.gov.in/SFDay2022. KITE has made arrangements on the portal to view all 14 sessions live. Mr. Sivankutty inaugurated the portal, said KITE Chief Executive Officer Anvar Sadath K. in a statement.

Open sessions to create awareness about open software among the public will be held at the district centres the same afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. As part of this, an ‘Instal Fest’ will be held in the districts for free installation of KITE GNU-Linux operating system.

Ahead of the Software Freedom Day celebrations, special free software training programmes will be telecast live on KITE Victers channel from Thursday to Saturday. Continuous classes will be telecast on these days – on animation at 9 a.m., App Inventer at 1.30 p.m., Malayalam Computing and Internet at 6 p.m., and Scratch visual programming at 8.30 p.m.