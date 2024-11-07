 />
Softball teams raise the roof as they whip up excitement at Parade Ground

Published - November 07, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

M.P. Praveen

The noise at the Parade Ground in Fort Kochi on Thursday morning when Palakkad and Thrissur locked horns in the semifinal of the senior girls’ softball competition in the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024 was anything but soft.

As their hitter took guard, the Palakkad team members started making a racket, drawing the attention of onlookers and passers-by. “It is a strategy to distract the pitcher,” said Vishupriya S., a team member. But probably, it was proving counterproductive and distracting their hitters rather than the rival pitchers as Palakkad was trailing at that point. To be fair, Thrissur reciprocated in kind when it was their turn.

Softball, almost another version of baseball except for the difference in specifications in terms of equipment used and pitching distance, takes the terms from the latter. The one hurling the ball is called a ‘pitcher’ and the one striking it a ‘hitter.’ In fact, many of the players featured in both sports at the meet.

A softball competition in the senior girls’ category in progress at the Kerala School Sports & Games at Parade Ground in Fort Kochi on Thursday.

A softball competition in the senior girls’ category in progress at the Kerala School Sports & Games at Parade Ground in Fort Kochi on Thursday.

Softball, said Riyas S., the Kerala softball coach, was on an upward swing what with it being recognised for postings in government service under sports quota. Last year alone, 30-odd softball players were posted in supernumerary posts when the State government filled a backlog for a few years. “Significant cash prize is also involved, like every member of the State women’s team crowned champions in the senior nationals in 2022 received ₹1.50 lakh each,” said Mr. Riyas while ruing about the State school meet featuring competition only in the senior category and not in other age groups.

Durga M.R., a Plus One student and one of the main pitchers of the Thrissur team, had taken up the sports three years ago. “She gave a trial in a local academy in Ollur and the coach found her to have great potential,” said her father Ramesh M.G while proudly watching her daughter pitching for her district. Standing alongside was her 11-year-old brother Sarang M.R. who was also into softball. The Thrissur team also boasted Helen Benny Rose who had represented India at the junior level.

Costly equipment remains a major shortcoming in drawing youngsters to the sport though. An international standard slugger, the round stick used for hitting costs in the range of ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 while other equipment like leg guards, helmets, etc. are priced around ₹2,500 and the ball at around ₹700.

