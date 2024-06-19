Soft skill training for railway frontline staff

In a significant move to enhance passenger experience, the Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway launched an extensive soft skills training programme for its onboard staff on Tuesday. This initiative is designed to equip frontline employees, particularly ticket-checking staff and AC mechanics, with essential interpersonal communication, customer service, and problem-solving skills to ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey for passengers.

A total of 40 staff members participated in the programme, including 30 ticket checking staff and 10 AC mechanics. The interactive training sessions emphasized practical application, with participants engaging in discussions, role-playing exercises, and hands-on activities. These activities were aimed at mastering effective communication techniques, conflict resolution strategies, and customer-centric approaches.

The programme’s comprehensive approach aims to instill a culture of excellence in customer service, fostering an environment where passengers feel valued and supported throughout their journey. The training programme was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager, Manish Thaplyal, in the presence of Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, Lipin Raj, and Divisional Commercial Manager, Sunilkumar S. The programme was led by Pranab M. Das of Wisdom Springs Training Solutions, an expert in soft skills training.