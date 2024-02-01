Society should recognise changing values of youth: Perumal Murugan

February 01, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thrissur

Society should be able to recognise the changing values in the course of changing generations, writer Perumal Murugan has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Literature Festival of Kerala here on Thursday, he said as a teacher he tried to recognise the change of values in the youth. He said he was optimistic about the young generation.

“I started by writing poems. I used to draw peace in writing poems, when my mind is disturbed. Conflicts of villagers and the changes happening in my village have reflected in my works,” he said.

Books released without editors is the main challenge faced by the publishing sector now, writer E.D. Davis said, addressing a session about ‘Parallel world of publishing’ .

Book publishing should be a cultural activity more than a business, said writer K. Unnikrishnan. Books have become a decorative piece in the showcases of houses, said writer Tejaswini. After America and England, English books have a major market in India, said writer E.K. Narendran. Women have less representation in the publishing sector, said writer Gulab Jan.

The chemical change happening when a story is transformed to a script was the theme of the workshop led by Santhosh Echikkanam. He explained it with a story of Karoor Neelakandan Pillai Pothichoru .

“While the writer has total control over the story, the script has the limitations of investment,” he said.

Queer population has been ‘injured’ with language, transgender poet Vijayaraja Mallika has said. She urged society and media not to use words that hurt the queer population, while describing them.

Positions that have been earned by the queer members are through continues fights, Vishnu Sujatha Mohan, queer activist, said. But these positions are not enough to represent the entire community in society, said queer activist Aadi. Only queer people with ‘upper class look’ have been recognised in society even now, said another queer activist Anas.

Expatriate literature has not been getting much attention, said speakers at the session ‘Literature and expatriation’. Though the migration of Malayali has a history of more than a century-and-a-half, expatriate literature still has been neglected, they said.

