GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Society needs people who question, says Echikkanam

Published - June 20, 2024 01:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Writer Santhosh Echikkanam on Wednesday said knowledge creates a society which asks questions.  

“Questions such as why there is bombing in Gaza, why there is religious polarisation in the country, why was Babri Masjid demolished to raise a temple remain uncommittable, and those who ask such questions are not liked by anyone, especially the patriarchal government. What is the use of remaining timid in this age? The country should have dangerous people who read and ask questions. This is why poet Ayyappa Paniker called libraries dangerous. They instigate people to acquire knowledge which makes them ask questions – questions that trouble governments,” Echikkanam said at a Reading Day event organised by the Malayalam wing of Maharaja’s College and the college parent-teacher association.

He said the land exists as it is because there are a few people living dangerously, asking questions.  

Echikkanam also shared his experience of seeing illiterate youth mobbing an old man in a village, the only literate person in the village, to fill their applications for things like ration card. In contrast, Kerala is where it is because of literacy as the mission launched by P.N. Panicker form Neelamperoor village spread across the State in the form of the State Literacy Mission.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.