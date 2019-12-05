Society isolates rebel voices: writer

Society targets and attacks women who dare to have an opinion and question its patriarchal norms, filmmaker, poet, and actor Leena Manimekalai has said.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Professional Hazards of Women’ organised in connection with the State conference of KUWJ (Kerala Union of Working Journalists) here on Thursday, she said society used all kinds of weapons, ranging from character assassination, body shaming, threats, and trolls to silence women who refused to obey patriarchal guidelines.

Citing her own experience after she accused Tamil director Susi Ganesan of harassment attempt, she noted that the moment she reacted against an abuse, she was reduced to being a victim or an attention-seeker. Ms. Manimekalai alleged that the director tried to abuse her in a car after offering to drop her at her house in 2005.

“I have written many poems, and has been an established filmmaker, I have also written so many articles. But nothing was counted after that allegation. I was reduced to being just a victim. What they want to know was, what happened that day. Just to sensationalise the entire thing. Worse, the perpetrator has now slapped a defamation case on me,” she said.

#MeToo movement

She said that even after 15 years of experience in the film field, she did not have the courage to reveal her experience. “It was the #MeToo movement and the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) that gave me the courage to open up,” she added.

“The #MeToo movement wants to make women realise that it is not them who should be ashamed but the abusers,” she said.

She cited examples of violence against women journalists, including Gauri Lankesh, Rana Ayyub, Malini Subrahmanyam, and Neha Dixit. They were harassed and attacked. They were humiliated for doing their job, she noted.

Ending her speech on a positive note, Ms. Manimekalai said things had been changing. When changes happened, there would be causalities. “We have to fight untiringly,” she added.

“Society cannot accept women who question,” Nisha Purushothaman of Manorama News said. Newsrooms too witnessed blatant gender discrimination, she noted. Filmmaker and journalist Vidhu Vincent explained about the gender discrimination and patriarchal norms in the film field.

Cyber Crime Investigator Pattathil Dhaya Menon explained about cyber crimes and how one could seek legal support against cyber bullies. My Story is Your Story, a documentary film on a survivor of sexual abuse, was shown after the seminar.